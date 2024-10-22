New observation tower for construction projects

Eindhoven has a new, albeit modest, lookout tower. The 4.5-meter tower is located on Stationsplein, intended to involve people in the city’s developments.

“We are currently busy developing KnoopXL,” says Alderman Stijn Steenbakker. KnoopXL consists of various construction projects around Eindhoven station. “This is a concrete way to show people what we are all working on. Often, a lot happens during such a construction project, but there is little to see. In this way, people can look over the fence,” he explains.

Currently, the tower is located on the Stationsplein, allowing many visitors of the Dutch Design Week to enjoy the view. No construction projects have started on the Stationsplein itself. “The idea is nice,” says a passerby. “But maybe in a different place and a bit higher.”

In a week, the lookout tower will be moved to the station’s south side, where the Edge tower will be built. “There will be work there. And a few weeks later, we will move the tower a few hundred meters again. That way, there will always be something different to see,” says Steenbakker.

Involvement

At the top of the tower, you can see what will happen in the area. There is also a QR code that can be scanned for more information and concept plans about the project. “I think it’s good that you know what is happening in the city,” says a passer-by. Someone else shares that opinion. “I like architecture anyway, so this is nice to see, but preferably in a place with much to see. Such as Strijp-S, where so much is being built now.”

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj