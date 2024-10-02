New Nuenen town hall will cost €16,500,000

The final say is of course up to the municipal council, but if the plans go ahead, Nuenen will have a brand new town hall in 2028. Costs: €16,500,000. The municipal government and civil servants will be joined in the new building by the organisations Dommelvallei Service, Centre for social participation and colleagues from the municipalities of Geldrop-Mierlo and Son en Breugel.

This became clear last Thursday during the municipal council meeting, in which the council members were given a presentation of the current scenarios. In the coming period, the parties will be allowed to give their opinions. In the option that seems the most interesting financially and practically, a new building will be opened on the site of the current town hall on 1 January 2028.

In addition to €16,500,000 for the new construction, there are also the necessary costs for temporary housing. According to the research, the civil servants can be temporarily housed in the old Sioux office building. This building will be available in 2026, when the users of Klooster (monastery) – which is currently being renovated – return.

Cheaper

According to calculations, the choice for new construction and merger with Dommelvallei Service and CMD (Centrum voor Maatschappelijke Deelname) is the most advantageous. For example, new construction is cheaper in the long term than renovation. Dommelvallei Service must leave Mierlo in 2026 and would like to move to Nuenen itself. And the current CMD is too small for the number of employees.

Of course, there are several scenarios, which are also a lot cheaper. Consider, for example, renovating the current town hall. Costs: €4,100,000. According to the researchers, this is much less favourable: the other organisations still have to find somewhere to stay and the civil servants will still be in an impractically arranged building.

Decision

The municipal government will make a decision in February 2025 about the (new) housing of the civil service in Nuenen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob