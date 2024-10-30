New municipal secretary for Nuenen

Jeanke Verbruggen will be the new municipal secretary of Nuenen. The board of Mayor and Aldermen approved her appointment on Monday.

Verbruggen is no stranger to the region: she was a clerk in the Municipality of Eindhoven for many years and is now deputy secretary and deputy director in the Municipality of Valkenswaard.

Mayor van Toorenburg on the choice of Verbruggen: “With Jeanke, we have a secretary with a great commitment to public administration and to this region. We are pleased that she will use her knowledge and experience for the Municipality of Nuenen and are convinced that she will take on her new role with verve”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob