Massive job to provide the region with more electricity

The men from grid operator TenneT, who are currently replacing the high-voltage lines between Maasbracht and Eindhoven, have one thing in common: they are not afraid of heights. After all, the cables hang between masts that are about fifty metres high. “It is specialised work and certainly not without danger.”

Maarten Merks, environmental manager at TenneT, talks about the ‘Beter Benutten’ project: “The high-voltage connection between Maasbracht and Eindhoven has existed since 1968 and was due for replacement due to the rapidly increasing demand for electricity. This means that we are replacing the existing conductors with high-temperature conductors, which will allow the current to be increased from 2,500 amps to 4,000 amps. In addition, a completely new high-voltage connection will be added in the long term. This work should be completed around 2035.”

With this approach, thirty percent more electricity can soon be transported over the so-called super-power highways. Work is currently being carried out above Eindhoven Zoo in Nuenen, among other places. “Together with Enexis, we are working on expanding the electricity grid in this region. However, due to a shortage of technicians, materials and available land, in combination with long procedures and permit processes, this is not going as fast as we would like.”

Landowners

The high-voltage connection between Maasbracht and Eindhoven is approximately fifty kilometres long and is already 56 years old. Merks: “High-voltage pylons, which were then in meadows, are now in a zoo, on an industrial estate (Eeneind) or a golf course (Gulbergen). So we had to make agreements with all those landowners in order to be able to carry out the work and to keep the inconvenience to a minimum. In total, we are dealing with nine municipalities, two provinces and three water boards.” According to spokesman Peter Hofland, the work will be carried out in phases. “One circuit will always remain live, so that people will not be inconvenienced by the work. After the spacers – which ensure that the wires do not touch each other – have been removed, the lines on one side will be removed using special construction. Only when they have been replaced and everything is working properly again will the other side be next.” Safety The first phase of the work will last until mid-November, phase two is expected until April. “We are very dependent on the weather,” Merks explains. “Safe working for all of the approximately one hundred technicians is essential. They are all certified specialists and everyone is secured and wears safety clothing as standard. And the weather conditions are also checked every day. In strong winds, no work is done at height. We make no concessions in terms of safety.” In addition to upgrading the current electricity grid, major maintenance is also being carried out on the Maasbracht-Eindhoven route. “For example, the lightning wire needs to be replaced in many places and various damages need to be repaired,” says Hofland. “In addition, high-voltage pylons are being reinforced with extra steel and foundation reinforcements. And lightning wires are being provided with ‘pig curls’, to make them more visible to birds.” Energy transition The national transport network of 380,000 volts has an enormous transport capacity and transports large quantities of electricity quickly through the Netherlands and to and from abroad. Hofland: “Despite the fact that there are no bottlenecks at this voltage level, the current capacity on this part of the high-voltage network is not sufficient for the future. The switch to sustainable energy, including solar panels, demands the utmost from our electricity network. Hence the adjustments.”

