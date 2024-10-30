Labour party wants large companies to contribute more

Companies in the region should contribute more to the growth of the region, according to PvdA Eindhoven. According to the coalition faction, additional financial efforts are needed to guide the city’s increase in scale in the right direction.

“Essential facilities such as childcare, schools, healthcare, culture, roads and public transport require major investments”, according to PvdA (labour party). “To make these investments possible, there must be a fair distribution of the burden, with the strongest shoulders bearing the heaviest burden”.

PvdA has concrete ideas about how this should be done. First, the tourist tax must be increased significantly. “Overnight stays in the city are mostly booked by visitors from large companies”, the party states.

Day trippers

“PvdA therefore proposes replacing the current fixed rate for tourist tax with a rate based on the price of the hotel room. This would mean that cheaper rooms would be taxed less, which would keep staying in the city affordable for day trippers and backpackers. This system is already in use in cities such as Amsterdam and Utrecht”.

Essential

The additional income from the tourist tax must flow into a fund for ‘essential professions’. These are professions in, for example, healthcare, education and other public functions, where there are currently bottlenecks. The money should support initiatives that address labour shortages in those sectors.

In addition, research should be conducted into other possibilities to have large companies contribute more to the growth of the region, such as commuter tax on the temporary rental of furnished homes in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob