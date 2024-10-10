LAB-1 Celebrates New 24-Hour License with Halloween Movie Marathon

Watching ‘horrific’ cult horror films all night long. It’s possible next Friday in LAB-1. The cinema has been granted a 24-hour permit by the municipality of Eindhoven and is implementing this with a Halloween Movie Marathon.

Specially for this night, David Moore, founder of DMP Cinema in Berlin, will be their guest. Moore has been a household name for years because of his infamous horror marathons and he now brings his knowledge to Eindhoven.

In addition to cult films, visitors can also participate in live horror trivia, drinking games, horror movie bingo, and classics such as vintage horror trailers and grindhouse intermissions.

Nightlife

In Eindhoven, permits are increasingly being granted to clubs and organisations that want to programme events until the early hours. It fits into a broader policy in the city to make nightlife more vibrant.

Blankets and pillows

The ‘horror night’ in LAB-1 is from 21:30 to 06:30. Visitors are advised to bring their own pillows, blankets or sleeping bags to make themselves comfortable during this intense horror night. Persons under the age of 16 are not admitted. The full program can be found here.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez