Kenian Kinyamal wins 40th Marathon

Enock Kinyamal came first in the ASML Marathon. The Kenian widened the gap between himself and his competitors and finished at 2.06.28, four minutes faster than his previous personal record.

The top athletes ran as a group for a long time. However, near the finish of the fortieth edition of the Eindhoven Marathon, Kimyamal proved the other runners were no match for him. Then again, his time did not approach the course record, established at 2.04.52 by last year’s winner Kenneth Kipkemoi.

Fastest Dutchman Manuel de Backer was the fastest Dutchman, finishing at 2.16.58, managing to lower his personal record by almost a minute. “Every step in the final kilometre was a battle. But when I reached the city centre and everyone shouted my name, I was immensely happy. Now for a bit of rest and then it’s time for the afterglow. With a few beers, yes”

Women

Kenia ruled supreme among the women for the entire duration of the marathon. Winner Vivian Jerotich clocked at 2.26.41. The half-marathon was won by Ties van den Hurk from Nijmegen, at 1.06.34. The fastest woman is Jamie van Lieshout from Bergeijk (1.18.56).

A Dutch and a Belgian runner came first in the quarter marathon. Jesse Holten was the fastest man at 34.45. Tine Vandenborne was the first woman to cross the finish line. She ran her distance in 39.08. Source: photo: X Source : text: Studio040 Translated by Greta