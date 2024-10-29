How safe is Eindhoven?

According to a survey by the CBR, many people feel unsafe in their neighbourhood. More than 15 percent of respondents indicated that they sometimes felt unsafe in 2023. A small increase compared to 2021. In Eindhoven, there have been several incidents in recent months, such as arson, explosions and even stabbings

How safe do Eindhoven residents feel in the city? A man tells about his experience: “I don’t feel unsafe in the city, but I do notice that a lot has been happening lately. For example, the Stroomhuisje that recently burned down.” A young woman, who lives away from the center, says: “I feel quite safe in the city, but I live further from the center and there’s just a bit less going on there.”

In the evening

However, some residents have a different view. A South African woman, now living in Eindhoven, says: “I find it very safe here in Eindhoven, especially compared to my home country. There, you have a constant feeling of insecurity. Comparatively, living here is a breath of fresh air.”

Despite these positive experiences, some Eindhoven residents indicate that there are specific places where they feel less safe. A student notes: “In the evening, it does get a bit less safe because it gets dark and there are other people on the street. They hang around on the street.” The South African woman adds: “There could be more security in parks and at the train station. There are always people walking around there who shouldn’t be there. For example, begging.” Another resident is especially on guard at night: “When I cycle home at night, I try to stay in areas where I think I feel safe.” More enforcement The Eindhoven residents agree on one point: there is a need for more police in the city centre. “I would like to see more police and law enforcement in the city centre, then you feel safer. Suppose something does happen”, says a student. Several Eindhoven residents agree.