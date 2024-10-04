Glass classroom in downtown opened

Hbo and mbo students from the Design Academy and SintLucas will take classes together in The Glassroom, a glass classroom in the Heuvel in Eindhoven. The starting shot was given in the presence of Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem. “With this, we create visibility for our schools.”

It takes some getting used to each other’s cultures. For example, it is common knowledge that the Design Academy has several international students. Still, the speech started in Dutch. When the mayor asked who didn’t speak Dutch, several fingers went up in the air. Then the speech continued in English.

According to Andre Gehring of St. Luke’s, there are opportunities but also challenges to the cooperation going well. For example, he thinks the way of teaching is very different, and teachers and students have to step out of their bubbles. “There are many hills, but we are going on an expedition to climb the hills,” he said.

Learning from each other

Students from both institutions believe they can learn a lot from each other. A student from St. Luke’s says, “We learn to work very freely. For example, we get to think of something ourselves and work it out. At the Design Academy, they learn to work in assignments. They look at feasibility and make plans to sell a product.”

Dutch Design Week

The first collaboration happens during Dutch Design Week (DDW). Then the students will make a product together in The Glassrroom. What will be done with the space after Dutch Design Week is not yet known. Students are given the freedom to find it out themselves.

In any case, The Glassroom will remain in the Heuvel for one year. The institutions are investigating whether it can be extended, but whether this will be successful is not yet certain.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.