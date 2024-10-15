First child mayor of Waalre

The 10-year-old Deenah el Aidi is the first children’s mayor of Waalre. Mayor Oosterveer appointed her during a festive meeting on Monday.

Deenah is in group 7 of primary school De Meent and is happy about her nomination. With her passion for making films and talking to others, she hopes to fulfil her task well.

Deenah’s appointment came after a call to pupils from groups 6 and 7, in which they were invited to register as candidates. Pupils could make and submit a 30-second film about themselves. All primary schools in Waalre received this call from the mayor so that teachers could encourage their pupils to participate.

Other municipalities

Several other municipalities also have a child mayor, such as Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard. The role of child mayor is not only a nice title but also a function with responsibilities. For example, he or she takes part in events such as the arrival of Sinterklaas, the New Year’s reception and the handover of the keys before the carnival.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj