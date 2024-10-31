European BMX Championships held at Strijp-S

Eindhoven is the proud organiser of the European BMX Freestyle Championship in 2025. The spectacular event, which is being held in the Netherlands for the first time, should also teach young people what it is like to ‘fall flat on their face’ more often.

An elated mood on Wednesday at skatepark Area 51 on Strijp-S. A whole delegation was gathered there to announce that Eindhoven will be the host city of the European BMX Freestyle Championships in 2025. According to alderman Maes van Lanschot, the arrival of the European Championships is the ‘crowning’ of all the energy and effort that Eindhoven has put into urban sports in recent years. “As a city, we are very happy that such an event is being held here. It is spectacular to watch, but more importantly: it inspires young people to exercise more.”

Adrenaline

Fifteen-year-old Indy, who recently moved to a special home for underage Summa students who excel in their sport, hopes to compete in the European Championships next year. She started with BMX Freestyle because of her brother, who did motocross and hung around a lot on motocross tracks. Indy was still too young for a motorbike, but on the bike she turned out to be a natural talent. “You really get adrenaline from the sport and you feel very free. I can recommend it to everyone.”

Fall on your face

To maximise the social impact of the EC BMX Freestyle, the organisation More2Win has developed a special program for Eindhoven. The theme is: ‘Dare to fall flat on your face’.