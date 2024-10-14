The municipality of Eindhoven wants more youth workers on the streets in Woensel, Doornakkers and Bennekel. Ten to fifteen youth workers are planned be added in the coming years.

Preventive youth policy

According to the Eindhoven city council, youth work is important within preventive youth policy. Research is said to show that it contributes to “better social skills, a stronger social network, meaningful leisure time activities and strengthened social participation of young people,” according to a letter from the mayor and alderpersons.

Street presence

It’s not just about more street presence, by the way, but also a greater online presence. In addition to more youth workers, the city council also wants to invest in mobile youth centres. Not all young people know how to find youth centres in a fixed location, or do not want to join one. A mobile meeting place should include a converted bus or camper.

To finance the policy, 750,000 euros are set aside per year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Transalted by: Anitha Sevugan