Eindhoven buys premises and land in Fellenoord

The municipality of Eindhoven has made a significant advancement in the development of Fellenoord and Knoop XL by acquiring additional properties and land in the vicinity of the station. In two major property transactions, the municipality is investing a total of 50 million euros. This marks a new phase in the development of the Knoop XL area.

The first purchase involves three office buildings and six retail properties located on Schimmelt and Lardinoisstraat, costing 39.25 million euros. Additionally, the municipality has allocated 10.75 million euros for an office building at Fellenoord 310-370. According to the municipality, this is a logical move following the earlier acquisition of the adjacent office building at Fellenoord 200-240.

It had been known for some time that Eindhoven was negotiating with the owners of the towers. With the purchases, Eindhoven not only wants to keep a grip on the development of Fellenoord, but also contribute to the construction of affordable housing and the underground bus station. According to the city council, this is a crucial priority in the urban renewal of the area, which should look completely different by 2040. Among other things, some 7,000 homes are to be built.

Following the transfer of ownership, the current tenants will be notified by the municipality that it has become the new owner and that rent must now be paid to the municipality. This arrangement will be in place for the next ten years. The acquisition of the properties still requires approval from the municipal council.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta