Eindhoven Airport holds Neighbour Day

Eindhoven Airport is organising its first Neighbour Day at the end of next month. On that day, residents will be invited to the hangar to get to know the airport better. “Of course, this is a bit of marketing for Eindhoven Airport, but it can’t hurt.”

“The idea is that people see what we do and what happens at the airport,” says a spokesperson. “This is a great opportunity to get closer to each other.” There are various activities and demonstrations on Neighbour Day.

Customs will show what they do, and the airport fire brigade will give a demonstration. Children can play with the fire hose under supervision. Visitors will also meet partner companies of the airport. During this event, Eindhoven Airport will show what the terminal will look like after the expansion.

Residents

According to Dick Veenstra of the Woensel-Noord residents’ platform, it is a step in the right direction. “It can’t hurt for people to see what is happening at the airport next to their house.” In the past, the residents’ platform often sounded the alarm when it came to noise pollution from the airport. “Of course, the Neighbour Day is a bit of marketing for Eindhoven Airport, but there is a lot of interest in it.”

Expansion

The airport will start expanding the terminal and baggage basement at the end of 2024. 10,000 square metres will be added to the side after the security check. There will also be 2,000 square metred added to the side before the security check. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Sold out

The neighbours are only allowed to come for a certain time. A time slot must be reserved online in advance. This way, different groups will come at different times of the day. Registration is free, but all time slots are now full. Registration is therefore no longer possible.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas