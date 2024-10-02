Dancers with disabilities practise for championships

The enthusiasm is palpable, but they are also nervous. In the dance school in Geldrop, thirty students with a disability are practicing their steps for the last time, English Waltz, Tango, Quickstep and the Cha Cha. In a few days they will participate in the Dutch championships ballroom dancing G-class, which will be held in Mierlo this year. “Dancing is my passion and life”, one of them says.

During the lessons, the participants work hard on technique: counting, leading, following and moving to the beat. It is sometimes a tough challenge for the participants, but the focus is not only on the dance performance. “It is super fun and cozy here with all the people”, one student says enthusiastically. “It really makes me happy!”

The social aspect of dancing is also addressed. “For my daughter Esther, the social element is even more important than the dancing, she gets away from it all for a while”, a father proudly says. Dance teacher Moniek Mourik, one of the driving forces behind dance school Samen Zijn (being together), emphasises the importance of dancing as a means of communication: “Sometimes it is exciting, but everyone can dance. It is the perfect way to communicate when talking doesn’t quite work”.

Dance couples

This year, no fewer than eighteen dance schools from all over the Netherlands are participating in NK, Nederlandse Kampioenschappen (Dutch championships), with a total of 148 dance couples. For the dancers of Samen Zijn, this means extra competition, but also extra fun. “It is really special to see how many couples are participating in the championships this year!”, Mourik says.

The students themselves are already feeling quite a bit of excitement for NK. “I am practicing very hard and will be dancing with my brother. I hope we win, but I am also happy that we are doing this together”, a beaming student, with her brother next to her, says.

Dutch championships, NK

The official NK G-class will take place on Saturday in De Weijer sports complex in Mierlo, from 10:30 to 16:00.

For more information: Dansschool Samen Zijn, Geldrop Mierlo

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob