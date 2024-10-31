DAF celebrates 75 years of truck production

From the Kikkerdaf and the Space Cab to the new generation of electric trucks. The Eindhoven DAF Museum looks back on 75 years of truck history from Friday. The company, which is still based in the city, is also commemorating its anniversary this year.

The most important trucks from the history of the Eindhoven truck manufacturer will be on display in the museum in the Tongelre district from Friday.

The history of DAF goes back to the year 1928, when Hub van Doorne started a small forge. After he and his brother Wim focused on the production of trailers four years later, the first DAF truck saw the light of day in 1949. It was a chassis without a cabin, but with an engine and driveline.

That first truck is followed by the ‘Kikkerdaf’, which takes its name from the shape of the headlights, sometimes supplemented with a turbo engine. At that time, the end of the fifties, a start is made with international transports. At that time, DAF brings the first trucks with a sleeper cabin onto the market. The almost square design of the cabin means an enormous space for the driver for that time.

Comfort

The driver’s well-being then becomes more important. DAF responds to this in the eighties and nineties with the arrival of the Space Cab and the Super Space Cab with higher roofs. There is more space in the cabins to work, live and sleep. DAF also tries to respond to these wishes with new models. Electric, more sustainable trucks are also developed.

The exhibition opens on Friday and will run until spring 2025.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez