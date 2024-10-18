Crowdfunding for Burned-out Stroomhuis at €20,000

The crowdfunding campaign for Stroomhuis has launched with great momentum, raising nearly €20,000 so far. A fire broke out on the roof of the cultural hub during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

While two residents and a cat were rescued, the building itself was not spared. Many individuals connected to Stroomhuis, including artists and bands who utilized the space for studios and rehearsals, have suffered significant financial losses due to the fire. “Many of us have been deeply affected in our livelihoods and spaces. We have lost decades of creative work, with some individuals losing everything they’ve created over the past 5, 10, or even 35 years,” stated Martijn Claessens and Nienke Helder, the campaign’s initiators.

The Stroomhuis aims to raise €250,000 through this crowdfunding effort. As of now, the total stands at €18,432, contributed by 533 donations. Donations can be made through this link.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.