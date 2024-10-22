Court fines contractor for negligence

A fatal industrial accident in September 2021 in Eindhoven was caused by a concrete construction company in Den Bosch. The court in Den Bosch has ruled a fine of 45,000 euros.

A 60-year-old man from Helmond died in the accident. He had ended up under a 1,500-kilo, meter-high concrete wall. The man died on the spot of the accident. The company from Den Bosch was involved as a subcontractor in construction work on the Otterstraat in Eindhoven, where things went wrong on September 2, 2021. The director had known the victim for decades and was confident he would complete this job.

The Helmonder was working there with one of his sons, among others. The accident happened early that morning. Part of the formwork around where concrete would be poured was improperly secured. The wall fell over during dismantling and landed on top of the Helmonder. Images of the accident show how his son climbed onto the formwork wall, after which the structure came loose and fell over.

Intentionally

According to the judge, the accident was caused by a series of ignored safety regulations. The victim’s death could have been prevented, according to the court. The court finds that the construction company deliberately failed to let its employees work in a safe environment and a safe manner. For example, the construction workers were not told what the risks of the concrete work were. There was also no supervision of compliance with the safety standards.

The court also finds it inappropriate that the construction company continues reiterating that everyone on the construction site had enough work experience to know the risks involved. The man who appeared in court on behalf of the company from Den Bosch two weeks ago wondered what more he could have done to prevent this misery. He also criticised the expertise of the employees of the Labour Inspectorate who investigated the accident. His lawyer pointed an accusing finger at the main contractor, who was ultimately responsible for the construction work.

Survivors

The hearing was attended by the victim’s wife, his son, who witnessed the accident up close, and another son. These relatives do not want to comment on the verdict. The construction company also received a conditional fine of 25,000 euros. This must be paid if it makes the same mistake again. The punishment may have far-reaching consequences for the entrepreneur from Den Bosch: a future bankruptcy is a real scenario, the court outlines.