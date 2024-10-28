Corporation buys former primary school in Gestel to build apartments

Corporation ‘Thuis’ is buying the former ‘De Stolberg’ primary school in the Eindhoven district of Gestel. This should eventually create space for the construction of new homes.

The corporation already owns two residential buildings behind the old school. All buildings would eventually have to be demolished. After the demolition, there should be room for 150 new apartments. That is a doubling of the current number of homes on the site.

Residents

In the coming period, ‘Thuis’ wants to involve local residents in the plans. According to the corporation, the current tenants on the site will not have to go without homes at any moment. This does require smart time planning, according to the corporation. A definitive plan for the redevelopment should be ready by the end of next year.

Corporation ‘Thuis’ rents out more than 10,500 homes in Best, Son en Breugel, Eindhoven, Veldhoven and Waalre.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas