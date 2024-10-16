COA urges Nuenen to follow through on azc plans

Nuenen should go ahead with plans for an asylum shelter on Pastoormast. If not, it will have ‘adverse consequences’ for hosting refugees in the region and lead to a sharp increase in costs. So writes the central agency for the reception of asylum seekers to the Nuenen city council.

Centraal orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA) is issuing this emergency appeal because of the Nuenen city council’s intention to shelve plans for the asylum seekers’ centre. In March, local politicians voted in favour of the arrival of a five-year reception centre. But because a different political wind is now blowing in The Hague, with plans for a stricter asylum policy, the municipal council last month nevertheless questioned the decision to make room for 159 refugees on Pastoormast.

Distribution act

COA is by no means happy with the intention to postpone the decision. For example, the organisation emphasises that the Spreidingswet (spreading act) will remain in force in the coming years. This act, initiated by the previous cabinet, aims to distribute the reception of asylum seekers evenly across the country. According to that law, Nuenen also has a clear mandate to accommodate asylum seekers from 2025 onwards.

COA also writes that there is a great need for new reception locations. In addition, all kinds of agreements have been made with the Municipality of Nuenen, which, according to COA, cannot simply be set aside. These include applying for permits and reserving and storing items. These include fencing, playground equipment and housing units.

COA believes that delay will only create more problems in the long run, such as rising costs and a further shortage of reception places.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob