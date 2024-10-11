Children late for school due to staff shortages at Connexxion

A group of 43 children are arriving late for school each day due to staffing shortages at the transport company Connexxion. The company is responsible for transporting pupils in Eindhoven and Waalre, but is currently facing a significant shortage of drivers, leading to delays of up to 75 minutes for some students.

These 43 children, who are in special education, are being ‘post-ridden’, meaning the driver completes a second round to drop them off. Consequently, they often reach school much later than intended.

While this situation is frustrating for the students, Connexxion believes it will eventually provide greater clarity for children, parents, teachers, and drivers alike. A spokesperson for the parent company, Transdev, noted that if necessary, routes will be adjusted after four weeks to ensure a fair distribution of the workload. “Every student who arrives late at school is one too many,” he added.