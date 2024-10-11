Children late for school due to staff shortages at Connexxion

A group of 43 children are arriving late for school each day due to staffing shortages at the transport company Connexxion. The company is responsible for transporting pupils in Eindhoven and Waalre, but is currently facing a significant shortage of drivers, leading to delays of up to 75 minutes for some students.
These 43 children, who are in special education, are being ‘post-ridden’, meaning the driver completes a second round to drop them off. Consequently, they often reach school much later than intended.
While this situation is frustrating for the students, Connexxion believes it will eventually provide greater clarity for children, parents, teachers, and drivers alike. A spokesperson for the parent company, Transdev, noted that if necessary, routes will be adjusted after four weeks to ensure a fair distribution of the workload. “Every student who arrives late at school is one too many,” he added.
Vacancies
Connexxion currently has 15 vacancies. ‘Normally, a total of 90 drivers provide all rides for pupil transport in Eindhoven and Waalre,’ the spokesperson says. The company is working to address the problems. For instance, recruitment campaigns for new drivers in the region have been intensified and extra drivers are being hired where possible.
Complaints
In the 2023-2024 school year, Connexxion received 570 complaints, of which 396 were upheld. Most of these complaints were related to the failure to collect pupils on time. In the first months of the current school year, 132 complaints have already been filed, of which 104 were against Connexxion specifically. The remaining complaints were about the behaviour of other passengers. The complaints are registered by the municipality and forwarded to Connexxion for handling.
The taxi company says it is in close consultation with Eindhoven City Council to improve the situation as soon as possible. However, the driver shortage is a national problem and Connexxion calls on the government to find future-proof solutions.
Agreements
In 2022, the municipalities of Waalre and Eindhoven concluded a contract with the carrier for pupil transport. It concerns 650 children in special education or pupils with disabilities who cannot go to school by themselves.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.