Car attacked in Stratum

On the Moreelselaan in Eindhoven, a car was attacked during the night of Thursday to Friday. Around two o’clock, residents heard a huge bang and saw fire. Immediately the emergency services were called.

Police found a smashed bottle containing a fire accelerant. According to bystanders, parts of cobra fireworks were also found.

CCTV footage shows a man running away through an alley shortly after the bang. It appears to be a targeted attack. Both the owner of the vehicle and street companions do not know yet as to why the boy may have been targeted.

According to a 911 correspondent, the victim is said to be a hard-working boy working in a DAF factory.

Second fire

Quick action by the fire department kept the damage limited. There is a large hole in the car and the windshield is cracked. It is the second car fire in a short time. A few hours earlier, a small truck on the Rooijakkersstraat went up in flames. It is unknown if the two cases are related.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.