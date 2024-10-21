Asylum seekers welcome in Nuenen after all

Nuenen will have a centre for 159 asylum seekers after all. The council gives the go ahead for the plans, which had earlier been put on hold. Now that the decision is final, a looming crisis about this issue has been averted.

Possible new regulations for the admission and housing of asylum seekers have led to sharp discussions in the Hague and many articles in the national press. It is not surprising, therefore, that Nuenen is watching those political developments with a keen eye.

Because new decisions are expected soon, the two W70 councillors thought it wise to put the municipality’s plans on hold, even though the preparations had already begun. Their proposal led to much brouhaha in the village and division among politicians. Half agreed the plans should be put on hold, the other half wanted to forge ahead. COA, the Central Organ for Asylum seekers, called on the city governance to let the plans go ahead.

And that is what happened. W70′ s proposal has been withdrawn and the preparations can continue. When new regulations from The Hague will be drawn up is anybody’s guess.