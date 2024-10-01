A++++ for community centre De Dommel

Community centre De Dommel on Bennekelstraat has been made much more sustainable, from energy label F to A++++.

The municipality is working hard on making social real estate, such as community centres and sports facilities, more sustainable. De Dommel served as a pilot in which the building was made gas-free.

According to Alderman Mieke Verhees, the project shows that it is possible to make a historical building more sustainable while retaining its character. “As a municipality, we have the responsibility to contribute to the climate objectives and of course we also have an exemplary function. That is why we tackle these sustainability projects well. The big advantage for the users is that the energy costs are much lower.”