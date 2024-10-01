A++++ for community centre De Dommel

Community centre De Dommel on Bennekelstraat has been made much more sustainable, from energy label F to A++++.
The municipality is working hard on making social real estate, such as community centres and sports facilities, more sustainable. De Dommel served as a pilot in which the building was made gas-free.
According to Alderman Mieke Verhees, the project shows that it is possible to make a historical building more sustainable while retaining its character. “As a municipality, we have the responsibility to contribute to the climate objectives and of course we also have an exemplary function. That is why we tackle these sustainability projects well. The big advantage for the users is that the energy costs are much lower.”
The community centre has been thoroughly overhauled. In addition to insulation of the floor, facade and roof, double glazing has been installed in the existing window frames – including the existing stained glass windows. In addition, the central heating system has been replaced by a heat pump, LED lights have replaced the lights, solar panels have been installed on the roof, and a heat recovery system has been installed, which means less heating is required.
Circularity
Sustainability went further than just energy. A green roof for the annexe, hanging boxes for bats, rainwater harvesting, and circular (reused) glass have contributed to the energy label A++++. In any case, circularity has been applied where possible, and a large part of the insulation materials used is biobased.
For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj