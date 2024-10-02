50PLUS party shocked by city’s senior lack of friendliness

By
Bob
-
50PLUS shocked and astonished about senior friendliness of city
Photo credit: Studio040

The Eindhoven fraction of 50PLUS has asked council questions about the low score the city receives from seniors regarding the elderly policy in the city.

The party is asking the council questions in response to a study by Vereniging Eigen Huis (association own home), which investigated how satisfied seniors are with their municipality’s policy for the elderly. The average was 6.5. In Eindhoven, that figure was 6-. The Eindhoven fraction of 50PLUS is dissatisfied with this. “50PLUS is shocked and bewildered! At the same time, it does not surprise us given the many signals that 50PLUS has been receiving for years and has been reporting back to the council”.

Policy for the elderly

Since 2023, there has been a policy for the elderly in Eindhoven, but according to the party, there is a lack of an ‘actual implementation agenda’. The number of people aged 65 and over is expected to rise to 51,950 inhabitants in 2040 (of the total expected 300,000 inhabitants in 2040). That is why the party wants the policy for the elderly to be given more priority now. In addition, 50PLUS wants to know from the board what will be done to implement the policy and they want an evaluation of the policy sooner.

Source: Studio040 

Translated by: Bob

 

