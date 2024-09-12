Win FREE tickets to Maker Days 

Maker Days Eindhoven is the amazing creative festival where innovation and imagination come together. On September 14 & 15, from 10.00 to 18:00 the place is transformed into a bustling hub of crazy inventions, workshops, fun and food. Discover, create and enjoy a weekend full of inspiration and creativity for young and old!

The weekend of September 14 and 15, is the time for the largest maker festival in the Netherlands. With more than a hundred makers, this edition will be back to normal. It will feature Maker showcases, Maker talks, Maker awards, Maker Parade and Fashion tech.

Maker Showcase

Visitors can work with various robots ( dobot magicians), they can solder LEDs for the lightboxes, create artworks for the lightboxes or make music with the musicboxes we made for the makerfaire. It’s a sci-fi dream come true with 3D printers, laser cutters, robot sculptures created from waste materials and many more. Check out the Eindhoven sound machine,a cargo moped transformed into a wild sound machine. The huge steel horn is a combination of a modern and very old speaker. Check the instructions how to connect with Bluetooth, play your favourite music and take a picture of yourself riding this sound machine!

Maker Parade

One of the most spectacular parts of the event is the Maker Parade, a procession of quirky and artistic objects that will take place on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, winding through the heart of Eindhoven.

Parade information Route: Stadhuisplein → Catharinaplein → Markt

Markt → Catharinaplein → Stadhuisplein. Schedule : 13:00 hrs Start of the parade at Stadhuisplein. During the parade, there will be short performance moments at Markt and Catharinaplein.

Maker awards

The most special and innovative Maker and the most special and innovative product win a Maker Days Innovation Award.The prize consists of a 3D printed trophy and a cash prize of 500 euros.

Fashion Tech

FashionTech combines technology and fashion in revolutionary ways. “Electronics are connected to clothing and body, creating all kinds of effects, such as light, moving parts and video,” says René Paré, director of Eindhoven Makers Days. This results in a technology fashion show with famous designers and groundbreaking creations.

This edition will receive an extra boost with the participation of the well-known FashionTech designers Anouk Wipprecht and Marina Toeters. Anouk is known for her futuristic designs that seamlessly integrate technology and fashion. Marina combines textile innovation with technical gadgets, making her creations both stylish and high-tech. Both designers will present their latest projects and talk about their inspiring work. A unique opportunity to experience these pioneers in FashionTech up close!

Win FREE tickets to Maker Days

You can win free tickets for your family by answering the following questions. Please email the answers to eindhovennews@gmail.com before 10:00 am on Friday, 13 September.

Name two designers who will participate in Fashion tech? What is the name of the automated audio installation in which a 3D printer and an electric bass jam together featured in Maker Days Showcase?

Maker Days kick off -Maker Night

This time there is a new addition, the Maker night which is exclusive for young people below 25. An exclusive evening full of sound and innovation,

Maker Night, premiere of a mind-blowing experience with unique Sound Machines.

On Friday evening 13 September as Kick Off of the Maker Days, this event

takes place at M by Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, Markt next to the Casino, and offers

a unique opportunity to discover the world of Sound Machines, where inventors,

artists and hackers show and hear their creative masterpieces. This live

mix of installations and instruments promises to be an unforgettable experience..

Please note: Maker Night is exclusively for young people under 25 and there are only

100 tickets available. Don’t miss this unique evening and get your ticket quickly

at www.makerdays.nl

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj