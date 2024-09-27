Wilhelminaplein to be redone next year

The Eindhoven city council has approved the redevelopment of Wilhelminaplein. This means that plans presented in May can be brought to fruition.

The square will have 40 trees 1300 square meters of green areas and 1200 square meters of paved ground on which events can be held.

There will also be water sprinklers on the square; for the necessary cooling in the hot months and fun for children to play with. Furthermore, the sidewalks will get the ‘Eindhoven tile’. These are already on Stratumseind and which is also being used to decorate other places in the city center.

Traffic

The square will become less accessible to cars. “The traffic lane between Heilige Geeststraat and Prins Hendrikstraat will disappear to make it safer and more pleasant to sit on the terrace,” says the municipality. In addition, the parking spaces near Willemstraat will disappear. Fifteen spots will remain for permit holders.

Preparations for the tender for the redesign will begin in the coming period. The goal is to begin work in the second half of 2025. The municipality will inform the exact date after discussing with immediate areas.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta