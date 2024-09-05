Waalre starts financial aid campaign

‘Do you have financial worries? Don’t wait. Ask for help!’ With this appeal, the municipality of Waalre wants to lend a helping hand to more people with financial problems. There are various agencies in Waalre that can support these residents. A local campaign has now been started in the village to reach more poor residents.

The campaign should help residents to make it easier to ask for help. It is also intended to increase the awareness of poverty organisations. Many Waalren residents have difficulty making ends meet, according to the municipality. Moreover, it is not easy for many people to talk about financial worries.

Privacy

With this appeal, the municipality of Waalre wants to let people know that if you have financial worries, you are not the only one. ‘It can happen to anyone. You don’t have to keep walking around with it’, is the message. The municipality emphasizes that privacy is very important and that this is also taken into account. The organisations that can help can be found on the municipality’s website.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez