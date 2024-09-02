Waalre is looking for a new alderperson

The mayor and alderpersons of Waalre have asked the municipal council to replace alderperson Peet van de Loo. She has been absent for some time due to illness and this situation is expected to last for some time. However, her portfolio – including finances – requires the necessary attention, now that Waalre must cut back.

In the context of privacy, no further information can be given about Van de Loo’s personal circumstances, according to a spokesperson for the municipality of Waalre. The request for replacement will soon be dealt with in the municipal council meeting.

Cutback

Earlier this year, Studio040 reported on the financial situation of Waalre. The town must cut back, which means less maintenance of roads and less care for the elderly and young people. With one less alderperson, who also has finance in her portfolio, the municipal government sees the need to look for a replacement for Van de Loo.

Source: Studop040

Translated by Yawar Abbas