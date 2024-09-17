The old Phillips factory is transforming

It is still a skeleton, but hard work is going on in the former Philips factory on Strijp-T. On Building TX, as the building is called, three towers of five floors will be built. The work should be finished next summer and the first companies can move in.

The building, which is 270 metres long and 67.5 metres wide, is the longest factory ever built by Philips. The machine factory, dating from the 1950s, produced televisions and X-ray equipment, among other things.

Destination

Building TX is now being given a different purpose. The building has been under redevelopment since last summer. Not only is the existing hall being renovated, but three office towers are also being built. The intention is for construction to be completed next summer. After that, companies can move into Building TX. Battery manufacturer LeydenJar is one of the first tenants. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha