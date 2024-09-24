‘The Glassroom’- A new collaboration

Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) and Sint Lucas are going to collaborate. The HBO and MBO courses want to improve the design world in Eindhoven with this collaboration.

They will do this by opening ‘The Glassroom’ in the Heuvel shopping centre on 2 October, in the former sports shop of Björn Borg. During the opening, second-year students from DAE and students from SintLucas will present their final products. Visitors can view these works and come into contact with students.

Eindhoven’s DNA

Design is an important part of Eindhoven’s DNA. Designers want to bring design to the general public in various ways. The Glassroom is a project where young designers from both programmes can respond and reflect on each other’s work. From there, collaborations can arise, and they learn to look at their studies in a different way.

Multifunctional

Not only lessons are given in ‘The Glassroom’, but also student- organised workshops are on the agenda. Exhibitions can be held, and presentations can be given. In this way, the schools want young people to become acquainted with the creative profession easily.

The official opening by Mayor Dijsselbloem will take place on Wednesday, October 2.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj