Students to organise liberation festival again

Raising awareness around freedom and solidarity. That is the aim of a group of Eindhoven students in organising a liberation festival. For the seventh time, the festival Liberation040 will be held on 18 Septemberplein.

Next Saturday, four days before Eindhoven’s liberation date, students and many young visitors will again reflect on freedom and the liberation of the city.

The theme this year is ‘Eyes Open’. According to Bastiaan Zitter of Liberation040, the students want to do something social for the city and also develop themselves by setting up an event. ‘For the past two years, we went to the festival ourselves. Because we liked it so much, we decided this year we wanted to help organise it ourselves.’

Programme

A programme of speeches, performances, and exhibitions will start in the afternoon. Artists on stage include Turbulence, Kordaat, and Young Dylan. There will also be food trucks, a large terrace, and activities for children.

Eindhoven radio station GlowFM will provide live coverage of Liberation040.

Source-Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta