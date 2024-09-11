Students make full use of new sports centre

The renovated sports centre on TU/e ​​campus is popular among students. The renovation of the complex built in 1967 was necessary because it had outgrown its jacket with almost 14,000 members. “This way I stay fit for studying”.

The centre offers space for 75 different sports. From pole fitness and tai chi to horse riding and mountaineering. The complex is much larger than it used to be. The fitness area in particular, which previously consisted of three different rooms, needed to be expanded due to the growing interest. The three old fitness rooms have also been converted into a modern group lesson room and a cycling and pole fitness studio. In addition, a Body&Mind Studio, four new large changing rooms and a new dojo for martial arts have been added. In addition to a major expansion, the climate control systems have also been renewed. The new Student Sports Café is 400 square metres in size and has a professional kitchen.

Enthusiasm

Many students are enthusiastic about the new sports facilities. In the first week after the opening, 7,500 students have already used them. You can get a subscription for €120 per year. “I am happy with it. You can do whatever you want here”.

Not only TU/e ​​students but also pupils at Fontys Hogeschool (Fontys university of applied sciences) are welcome in the largest student sports centre in the Netherlands.

For more information: SSC Eindhoven (tue.nl)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob