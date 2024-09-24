Sixty years of ‘Tuna tradition’

Some 400 musicians, dressed in traditional outfits, brought Spanish music to life with guitars, tambourines and drums. This year, the Tunafestival got extra meaning because of the 60th anniversary of the Eindhoven Tunavereniging Ciudad De Luz. Tuna is an originally Spanish tradition that is centuries old. “Tuna is a student tradition from the Middle Ages when students still had to go from teacher to teacher. To pay for their studies and beers, they started playing music,” explains organiser Kasper Knuijt.

Tuna bands from all over the world came to Eindhoven last week. Spanish, Dutch and Puerto Rican musicians played together. “You experience a culture that you don’t see often. You meet people from other countries and from other universities. That way you come into contact with a different world,” says a student, who waves a large blue flag.

Tuna in Eindhoven

How this tradition ended up in Eindhoven is a special story. Willem van Erk was one of the founders of the association Citudad De Luz 60 years ago. “The committee that was responsible for the inauguration of the freshmen had been to Spain and had seen a Tuna there. The committee was so enthusiastic that they decided we had to rehearse two songs,” Van Erk digs into his memory. “They sent us to an address to sing the songs. That was the home of Philips director Theo Tromp, who was so pleased that we were allowed in.” That is how a hazing joke grew into an entire association, which still exists sixty years later.

“Music, conviviality and brotherhood”

According to Arthur Sliwinski, chairman of Citudad De Luz, Tuna is about more than drinking beer. Music, conviviality and brotherhood are, according to him, the most important themes of the party. At the party, it is noticeable that young and old are present. Sliwinski: “You are Tuno for life. “It’s like family,” explains a Spanish student. Van Erk also still meets up with his old friends monthly to make music. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj