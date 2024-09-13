PSV’s three matches preponed for European fixtures

PSV kicks off three matches a few hours earlier than originally planned.

By bringing the matches forward, the competition organiser gives PSV the chance to recover longer for the Champions League matches the team will play in the first half of the competition.

The first match to be moved is Willem II – PSV on 28 September. The game will be moved from 8 pm to 4.30 pm. After that match, PSV will play the home match against Sporting Portugal.

The match against Ajax will be played on Saturday 2 November at 18.45 instead of 20.00 and finally, the home match against FC Groningen will also be moved forward from 21.00 to 16.30. That match will be finished on 23 November.

After the games against Ajax and FC Groningen, the European duels against Girona and Shakhtar Donetsk are scheduled respectively.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta