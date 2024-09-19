PSV signs Ivan Perišić for one year

Ivan Perišić is officially a PSV player, the Eindhoven club has announced. The 35-year-old Croatian winger, who previously played for Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, is under contract until mid-2025.

PSV is attracting a big name in Ivan Perišić. The Croatian has 136 international matches to his name and was active at the European Championship this summer. In addition, his career has taken him to a number of prestigious clubs, namely Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg and Tottenham Hotspur.

Perišić was a free agent after he was allowed to leave Hajduk Split, the club where he also completed his youth training before making his debut in professional football at KSV Roeselare.

“Since I became a free agent, I have been waiting for an option like this: a club and environment where I feel comfortable and where I can win trophies,” says Perišić. “I asked my former teammate Denzel Dumfries for advice, and that only convinced me that PSV is the right move. I can’t wait to get started, give it my all and win trophies.”

Routine

PSV fills a gap in the selection with the arrival of the Croatian, who can play both as a wing attacker and wing defender. At the back, Ramalho and Van Aanholt left with a lot of experience and in the winter, another experienced player leaves with Hirving Lozano. Earnest Stewart therefore saw the need to add experience to the selection.

“To have that much match experience you have to be a good player, who is almost always fit,” says the technical director about the new signing. “Otherwise you don’t get anywhere near that. With the imminent departure of Hirving Lozano there was a vacancy on the wing, but he can play in many different positions. With Ivan we kill several birds with one stone,” says Stewart.

Deployability

PSV will not be able to use the services of the Croatian in the Champions League campaign. Perišić will therefore only be able to be deployed in the league and the national cup tournament in the first half of the season. If PSV survives the group stage of the Champions League, Perišić can be registered for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez