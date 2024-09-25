PSV mascot to run half marathon against childhood cancer

Phoxy, the PSV mascot, will run 21.1 kilometres to raise money for research into a rare form of childhood cancer.

PSV is launching the campaign to draw attention to the form of cancer called Neuroblastoma*, which affects 20 to 35 children in the Netherlands each year. For some children, the disease is fatal.

Need

The money that Phoxy raises will go to KWF Kankerbestrijding (Dutch cancer society, KWF). The foundation is also a partner of ASML Marathon. “There is a great need for new, targeted treatments that are both effective and less stressful for young children”, Dorine Manson, director of KWF Kankerbestrijding, says.

The fact that the PSV mascot is running a half marathon is a considerable physical challenge due to the mascot’s warm suit. “Phoxy is happy to push his boundaries for a good cause, his participation in his warm coat will be closely monitored by a doctor who will accompany Phoxy through the lanes and avenues of Eindhoven”, PSV announced.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body. Neuroblastoma most commonly affects children age 5 or younger, though it may rarely occur in older children.