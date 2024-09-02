Peter Wennink to be in the supervisory board of VDL Groep

Former ASML top executive Peter Wennink has joined the supervisory board (SB) of Eindhoven-based VDL Groep.

VDL Groep

Willem van der Leegte, CEO of the family-owned company, expressed his delight at Wennink’s arrival. “Partly because of his broad experience, expertise and network, Peter is a valuable addition to our Supervisory Board”.

“Over the past decades, VDL Groep has developed into a technology supplier of note and can rightly count itself among the top technology and manufacturing companies in the Netherlands,” Wennink said of his appointment.

Contribution

“In the coming decades, too, VDL’s competencies will be greatly called upon and being able to contribute to that has motivated me greatly to join the Supervisory Board.” The VDL Groep Supervisory Board further consists of Chairman Louis Deterink, Lau Pas and Marjan van Loon.

In addition to being a Supervisory Board member of VDL, Wennink is also chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eindhoven University of Technology. Wennink was previously CEO of ASML, in which position he retired at the end of April.

Source: Studio040.nl

Transalted by : Anitha Sevugan