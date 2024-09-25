Parkrun in Eindhoven takes part in record attempt

With 46,500 finishers and over 7,800 volunteer tasks, Parkrun has become one of the largest events in the Netherlands. You can now take part in a parkrun every Saturday at 25 locations in the Netherlands, including Eindhoven. On 5 October, the organisation wants to set a record: 2,500 participants who run, walk or help out together.

Eindhoven is also participating. A parkrun has been held at Karpendonkse Plas almost every week since 29 February 2020. The event has now been organised more than 160 times and 7,500 participants have already crossed the finish line.

The first Parkrun ever is an initiative of Englishman Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who started the parkrun in Bushy Park in London in 2004. On that day there were thirteen participants, supported by five volunteers.

Twenty years later, more than 370,000 people worldwide participate every Saturday at one of the more than 2,500 locations, in 23 countries. In total, more than ten million people are registered with parkrun. The parkrun community is also growing steadily in the Netherlands: 25,000 participants are registered. They have already crossed the finish line almost 130,000 times.

A free 5 kilometres event is offered every Saturday morning. There is no competitive element and it is purely about the fun of exercise and being together. Whether you run, walk or help out, everyone is welcome. People of all ages, backgrounds, physical and mental abilities and levels are invited to participate. Registration is possible via the website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob