Ouderen Appèl concerned about debts of Eindhoveners

Stress, poorer relationships, and health problems. The political party Ouderen Appèl is concerned about Eindhoveners struggling with debt and the consequences of having financial problems. The party wants the city council to take action and has therefore asked council questions.

According to council member Dré Rennenberg, the debt problem is still a major problem in the city. How big exactly is still unclear. He is therefore asking the municipal executive for an overview of the number of residents currently in dire financial straits.

According to the Ouderen Appèl council member, the city government has already taken a step in the right direction. To tackle the debts in the city, the college has set aside a sum of three million euros. With that money, the municipality wants to cancel part of the debts of its residents. These are people who have received too much assistance and must repay it.

Impact

Rennenberg wants to know how many residents have used this arrangement and what the impact has been on their financial situation. Finally, the council member wants to know if there are any plans in the quiver to address the debt issue. If not, the Ouderen Appeal is curious as to why not. The council questions are expected to be heard on Oct. 24.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta