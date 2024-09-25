Nuenen residents think new Mayor should be a connector

The Nuenen city council will determine the ‘rules of the game’ for the search for a new Mayor on Thursday. The confidential committee consists of representatives from all seven parties. But what qualities should the new Mayor have according to the residents?

The new Mayor will succeed acting Mayor Madeleine Toorenburg, who has held the position since February. Toorenburg temporarily took over after the municipal council decided not to extend the term of office of former Mayor Maarten Houben.

Many villagers indicate that they are not involved in municipal politics and are also not aware of the search for a new Mayor. They do praise acting Mayor Toorenburg, but her predecessor Maarten Houben is also popular among Nuenen residents.

Social

The residents of Nuenen prefer a social Mayor. “He must be at the heart of the community and speak to all the people”. And: “He must also be eloquent and friendly, connecting the Nuenen population is very important”, several residents say.

Some residents also see challenges for the new mayor. One man thinks that the Mayor should tackle the municipal council properly, because according to him it is not functioning properly. “They are not a unit and that is a great shame. They do not grant each other the light in their eyes”, is his opinion.

House

There should also be more housing for the elderly, a woman says. “For example, I live in a house that is too big for me. I would like to move to a smaller house, but that is not possible, because they are not for sale in Nuenen at all”.

All Nuenen residents agree on one thing: the Mayor must have a personal connection with the village. “If he comes from Nuenen, it would be better. Then he knows Nuenen and knows what the problems are”, an Iraqi hairdresser says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob