New foundation to stimulate development Brainport Industries Campus

A new foundation is intended to stimulate the development is the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC). De Campus Development Organisation is a cooperation between the province of Noord-Brabant, the Eindhoven municipality and SDK Real Estate.

The organisation aims to promote votg economic and social development through the creation of job opportunities, the strengthening of cooperation between education and business, and the development of innovative learning environments SDK Real Estate will be responsible for the development of BIC 2, whereas the COO will focus on improved programming of the cooperation between the parties involved.