Municipality to investigate De Hurk itself

The municipality itself wants to see if research can be done on the health situation in the area around De Hurk, now that the cabinet has decided not to do so.

High health care cost

The cabinet announced earlier this month that it would not conduct a new study on health effects in the De Hurk industrial area. The college is disappointed in that decision. “We find it disappointing that an additional study into the high health care costs near heavy industry will not be forthcoming,” they let it be known in a letter to the council.

Neighbourhood of ‘t Ven

The cabinet made this known in response to parliamentary questions following an investigation by RTL into the higher healthcare costs of residents in the Eindhoven neighbourhood of ‘t Ven, which is located next to industrial park De Hurk. To find out whether there is a connection between the higher healthcare costs and the harmful substances from industry, GroenLinks wanted an additional investigation.

The municipality now wants to see what research they can do themselves. “We are exploring the possibilities of gaining more factual insight into the health situation in this area and what we can do in terms of research ourselves in this context,” said GroenLinks.

Harmful substances

However, an investigation into emissions of benzene and PAHs (chemicals that can be harmful) from the Asphalt Plant is still ongoing. The result is expected in October. Three years ago it was last investigated. The GGD concluded then that the health risks from benzene emissions were “negligible.

Source : Studio040.nl

Transalted by: Anitha Sevugan