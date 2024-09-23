Municipality makes plans for renovated primary schools in Mierlo

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo wants to renovate three primary schools in Mierlo, n namely the locations of ‘t Schrijverke in the centre, De Luchen and De Kersentuin. Sint Lucia must merge with Loeswijk.

The construction of a second school in the Luchen district has therefore been cancelled. Initially, there were plans for an additional building with nine classrooms. This was to be built in view of the new construction in the district. However, the new construction has been slower than expected, which has also caused the number of pupils to lag behind. However, space must be made in the housing for a peak of 440 pupils in 2029. There is now room for 240 pupils at the school.

Loeswijk

Puur Sang Sint Lucia will be merged with Loeswijk. This will take place at the Loeswijk location, so that the current educational location of Sint-Lucia will be discontinued. In addition, in the future, homes can be built at the location where the school is located. The merger means that Puur Sang Loeswijk will expand to 350 students, now there is room for 273 students.

Finally, De Kersentuin will also be expanded. The school is currently experiencing a shortage of pupils. There is room for more than 200 pupils, but only 117 children are currently attending school. A more attractive building should change this. Some of the children who are currently attending school in Luchen should want to make the switch to De Kersentuin in the future.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas