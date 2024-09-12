Monuments in Geldrop-Mierlo become more recognisable

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is going to make its historical buildings even more visible as official monuments. A total of 130 municipal monuments and twelve national monuments will be provided with a shield that is recognisable throughout the Netherlands.

This process is carried out in consultation with and after approval of the owners of the buildings. The official unveiling of the first monument plaque is next Friday at the castle in Geldrop.

The new project, initiated by the Village Marketing Geldrop-Mierlo Foundation in collaboration with the Zesgehuchten Local History Society and the Myrle Local History Society, focuses on marking all national and municipal monuments within the municipal boundaries.

Textile history

In addition to placing the monument plaques, Village Marketing is also committed to making the textile past of both Geldrop and Mierlo more visible in the streetscape. This is done by placing historical photos, provided with informative texts, at strategic locations in both villages.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez