Military exercise Falcon Leap at Eindhoven Airport

The international military Airborne exercise Falcon Leap will take place at the Eindhoven Air Base from the 9th to 21st September this year. The exercise is organised by the ‘11 Luchtmobiele’ Brigade (A Dutch Airforce Brigade).

During this exercise, the transport aircraft of the Air Mobility Command (Royal Netherlands Air Force), together with the international partners, provide the air transport. They train the dropping of cargo and paratroopers. The military aircraft fly over Eindhoven during this period and do so at lower altitudes than normal. For the pilots, training low flying is of great importance and it is a very important part of the exercise.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas