Location of Festival 40UP moved

The 40UP music festival, which has been a popular venue for 40-plussers for years, is moving to the old Beursgebouw. ​​For years, the festival was held in De Effenaar, but a rent increase has forced the organisation to move the festival.

The rent increase would mean that the prices per ticket would have to increase by at least 3 euros. This was too much for the organisation. Also because the VAT for festivals may increase from 2026.

Rent

The organisation chooses to move to Vibes, the former Beursgebouw. ​​The Effenaar indicates that the rent has increased because the costs for energy, for example, have also increased sharply. That is why they now charge a higher rent for their halls.

The organisation of 40UP is not sad, because Vibes also offers new possibilities. For example, the new location is larger and you can also eat here. This was previously not possible at De Effenaar.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez