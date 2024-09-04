High Tech Campus to accommodate 18,000 employees in the future

Known as the smartest square kilometre in Europe, High Tech Campus (HTC), Eindhoven wants to grow to 18,000 employees in 10 years. HTC draws attention as a place where smart minds think together about the solutions of tomorrow. The business park is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and wants to benefit from the international ASML effect.

“We create the future. Today, we think about what might be in your body, in your home, in your office and in your environment in the coming years. New products are developed and made here. Eighty to ninety per cent have professional education or a master degree here”, says Hilde de Vocht, of High Tech Campus.

“The campus was a gift from Philips to Eindhoven”. From 1964, it was the place to think about and develop Philips products. 25 years ago, the Eindhoven electronics company decided to open its doors to other companies. “That also had to do with the relocation of the head office to Amsterdam. That was a sensitive issue in the Eindhoven region”, Hilde says.

“Philips then set aside around €400,000,000 for the site’s development”. This allowed buildings and parking garages to be built, as well as the central building De Strip with various restaurants and shops. “To this day, it has proven to be a very successful concept”.

Conviction

High Tech Campus Eindhoven is convinced of its own success. According to De Vocht, the campus is on par with the well-known Silicon Valley in San Francisco: the American region where the innovative technology companies are located. “We are on par with San Francisco, but with our own course. It is much more competitive there, but we do it our own way. With the Brabant mentality and conviviality”.

The start-up companies are financed by Philips, ASML and TNO, for example. “Everyone sees the need for us to have many more tech giants here besides ASML. You don’t want to depend on one company”.

Together

The feeling that the three hundred companies on the High Tech Campus are ‘doing it together’ is strong. A chat in the fitness room on the premises can easily lead to fruitful contact to further grow the company.

“We do not have an atmosphere of competition, but of cooperation. Fifteen years ago, it was unthinkable that you would all do events together. For example, during the ‘High Tech Next’ event, everyone shows their innovation. Everyone does this together, side by side, to create something beautiful together”.

Growth

The campus has a hundred different nationalities. The enormous site currently has 300,000 square metres in use. There is room for even more buildings: another 100,000 square metres can be added, which is also the intention. This will increase the number of people. The campus currently has 12,500 people. “We want to grow to 18,000 employees within ten years”.

More than a hundred living spaces must be created for employees who are staying here temporarily. The apartments will be on or near the campus. The campus must also become more open to the general public.

The gates are currently still locked in the evenings and at weekends. With longer opening hours for restaurants, events, a cinema and perhaps even concerts, the smartest square kilometre in Europe should also become more lively in the evenings.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob