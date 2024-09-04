Heavy beer smell around parking lot on A67

On A67 near Geldrop-Mierlo, it did rain litres of beer on Tuesday afternoon on A67! Or yes, brewer’s yeast, to be precise: the pressure in a tanker was too high, causing litres of yeast to leak out.

This resulted in a strong beer smell in the wide area around Meelakkers car park where the tanker was parked.

The pressure on the tanker was more than twice the pressure allowed. Litres of brewer’s yeast were therefore pressed out through the hatch at the top of the tank.

Rijkswaterstaat came to the scene to come up with a solution to the problem. The idea is to pump over some of the brewer’s yeast, but due to the high pressure, it is unclear whether this will work. In addition to Rijkswaterstaat, a road surface cleaner is also on site.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob