Halloween at the zoo : Horror and education

For the third time, Eindhoven Zoo is organizing BOEH! In the ZOO. From Oct. 4 to Nov. 3, the zoo will be all about Halloween.

Combining horror and education

During the event, people can get the creeps among the animals. This year the event is even more elaborate. “We have made the experience even more atmospheric and interactive this year. Additional Halloween elements have been added, for example in the entrance square and near the water playground. Think of a large witches’ cauldron, audio support, smoke, water spray and light effects,” says manager Sander van der Heul.

The zoo is combining the horror festival with education. Perhaps the scariest part is the harsh reality: there is a graveyard for extinct animals. Here, visitors learn about the importance of conservation. For example, there is a grave reserved for the polar bear, so children learn about endangered species.

Source: Studio040.nl

Tansalted by: Anitha Sevugan